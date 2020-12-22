Advertisement

Altoona Fire Department to hire two new full-time Firefighter/EMS staff

A grant awarding upwards of $500,000 over the span of three years will allow the station to hire two additional full-time staff members.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A grant awarded to the Altoona Fire Department will allow the station to hire some much needed help.

The three-year nearly $600,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, will go towards the hiring of two additional full-time firefighter and EMS staff.

Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman says the station fields anywhere from 1,000-1,1000 calls each year, EMS workers and firefighters responding to emergency calls around the clock.

“This will be a huge help to our department, to ensure that we’re able to have staffing available to respond to the community needs...it will allow us not to overextend our part-time staff because all of our staff are part-time with the exception of myself,” Renderman says.

The Altoona Fire Department had applied for the grant even before the stressors of COVID-19 impacted them back in march, Renderman says the aid is necessary now more than ever.

“We weren’t aware of that at the time of the pandemic, we may have asked for more staffing had we known that was going to take place,” Renderman jokes.

Renderman says the need stems from recent community growth and an influx in emergency call volume.

The hope is to have the new hires join the station by February 1.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

Latest News

Nathan Miller, UWEC Physics and Astronomy professor gears up for Dec. 21 'Great Conjunction.'
The Winter Solstice ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure
EMS GRANT
EMS GRANT
LIVE- 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'
LIVE - 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'