Area collaboration looks to highlight power of solar energy

An area school district is making strides to better conserve energy with the help of a special collaboration.

Looking together at the future and promoting energy conservation, that’s the mission behind the recently formed Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS) group.

Monday morning, SOLS presented a $500 check to La Crosse Summit Elementary School on French Island for new equipment.

“Today they’re going to be donating $500 that we are going to be using towards a portable solar generator that we will be using district-wide for all different kinds of events including sports activities,” said Mike Freybler, Energy and Student Transporation Manager with School District of La Crosse.

“It’s a portable pack that’s solar-powered and stores solar power so educators, staff and other folks can do lessons outdoors and lessons around solar energy but also just using that energy to power whatever kinds of technological tools they might be able to use outside for other lessons as well,” said Heather Talbot, co-director of Solar on La Crosse Schools.

Monday’s gathering was also the first in-person for SOLS after the group formed in the spring.

“We started just virtually meeting and saying, what can we do to help the School District of La Crosse make solar energy a reality sooner so that students can benefit now?” Talbot said.

After installing a solar panel at Summit Elementary back in October, the School District of La Crosse looks forward to new solar energy opportunities for the future.

“We have a 100-kilowatt solar field that we will be putting in the addition at Hamilton Elementary next spring,” Freybler said. “We’re hoping by the time we’re done, a $200,000 project that we would not have money for will be completely funded by donations we’ve received from this group here.”

In addition to helping save money on electricity, teachers like Erica Rasmussen, a 5th grade teacher at Summit Elementary, look forward to new possibilities for education through SOLS’ efforts for the district so far.

“The sun is always there for us,” said Rasmussen. “Instead of using that electricity and burning those fossil fuels into the environment we’re able to use that renewable resource.”

“If we can do so much good together this year, then imagine what we can do in years beyond 2020,” Talbot added.

