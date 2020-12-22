Area tree farm spreads Christmas cheer by giving away trees

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you don’t have the funds to buy a Christmas tree this year, one local tree farm wants to help out.

Kyle’s Christmas Tree and Wreath’s is giving away free Christmas trees until Christmas day.

Co-owner Mike Schneider says they usually sell out of trees, but this year they have a few leftover and wanted to help those who have been struggling by bringing a little bit of extra Christmas cheer.

“It’s nice to give them you know to certain people that can’t afford them and you know with the bad year we’ve had.”

To obtain a free Christmas tree, all you have to do is go to their Eau Claire location on Hastings Way and put the tree in your car

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.