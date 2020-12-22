Advertisement

Coulee Region hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coulee Region hospitals receive vaccine
Coulee Region hospitals receive vaccine(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Coulee Region.

Gundersen Health System received its first doses of the vaccine Monday afternoon. The health system will administer the first shots to initial staff Tuesday.

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse received just fewer than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon as well. Frontline worker Thomas Jensen took the first dose for the health system.

Both health systems remind the community to follow COVID-19 precautions as the vaccination process continues.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure
Nathan Miller, UWEC Physics and Astronomy professor gears up for Dec. 21 'Great Conjunction.'
The Winter Solstice ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn
EMS GRANT
EMS GRANT
LIVE- 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'
LIVE - 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'