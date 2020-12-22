Coulee Region hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Coulee Region.

Gundersen Health System received its first doses of the vaccine Monday afternoon. The health system will administer the first shots to initial staff Tuesday.

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse received just fewer than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon as well. Frontline worker Thomas Jensen took the first dose for the health system.

Both health systems remind the community to follow COVID-19 precautions as the vaccination process continues.

