Eating healthy this holiday with Wholesome Endeavors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It is easy to eat tasty food during the holidays, but it can be much more difficult to eat healthy this season.

If you need a little inspiration in the kitchen, Hannah Koschak from Wholesome Endeavors has some ideas for implementing healthy plant-forward recipes. On Hello Wisconsin, she showed us some healthy versions of topping roasted potato slices, a 3-ingredient dip and a wholesome latte to enjoy this holiday.

Even past Christmas if you hope to go into 2021 with a healthy mindset, Wholesome Endeavors offers a cooking club for support, education and inspiration in the kitchen.

