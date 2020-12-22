Eau Claire residents react to COVID-19 stimulus proposal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate passed a $900 billion dollar stimulus package Monday night. The bill heads to President Donald Trump for his signature or veto next.

The bill would provide $600 checks to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Households making less than $150,000 annually would receive at $1,200 check plus an additional $600 for each child.

“It doesn’t seem like enough,” said Eau Claire resident Ellie Draajer. “For anyone who actually needs help right now it just doesn’t seem like it would cover rent. I know it doesn’t cover many health expenses.”

The proposal would also provide rental assistance and money for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides relief to businesses.

Chris Buske owns Wonders of Nature in downtown Eau Claire. He said he’s glad Congress came to an agreement but said it’s not nearly enough.

“This is a drop in the bucket compared to what a majority of families and businesses are going to need but this is a move in the right direction,” he said.

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind agrees. The Democrat voted for the proposal because Congress needed to get relief out to the country but thinks it should have been bigger.

“This is coming too late, it took too long,” he said. “This was too difficult to put together but we need to be able to provide some short-term help.”

Kind said he would have preferred the $3 trillion package the House passed in May. It never received a vote in the Senate.

Western Wisconsin’s other Congressman, Republican Tom Tiffany, voted against the proposal. In a statement, he said:

“The annual budget process in Congress has become the definition of insanity, as we are confronted with the same last-minute, take-it-or-leave it spending bills written behind closed doors with little to no involvement from rank-and-file lawmakers. Adding almost a trillion dollars in Coronavirus Assistance to this whopping package is just insult to injury, the relief money could have passed on its own months ago. A measure I would have supported as a stand-alone bill. What is happening in Washington has become an annual, instant-replay train wreck in the eyes of most Americans – whose elected representatives have little input on the debt being charged up on the nation’s credit card. Americans deserve a real say in how their money is spent.”

“Six-hundred dollars doesn’t really do it and it doesn’t really make a difference in our situation,” Draajer said. “I mean, I know it’s not nothing and I know that it will help some people, it will make a difference. But really, in the scheme of things, this is nothing. It’s not been supportive.”

