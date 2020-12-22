Local, state COVID-19 updates as WI reports 120 deaths Tuesday

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Departments reports 31 positive test results on Tuesday for a total of 8,857 cases in the county. The seven day positivity average is 25.2 percent. An estimated 376 cases are active. There are 70 COVID-19 related deaths in Eau Claire County.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 20 more COVID cases Tuesday, December 22 for a total of 5,666. In La Crosse County, 32 more cases are added to bring the total to 9,608. Dunn County adds six cases Tuesday for a county-wide total of 3,327.

You can find case numbers for other area counties at the bottom of this article.

STATEWIDE INFORMATION

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services adds 120 more people to the COVID-19 death toll, the most in a single day. The disease caused by the coronavirus has now killed 4,545 people in the state, which is almost 1 in every 100 people diagnosed with the virus.

Deaths were reported in 28 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties: Barron, Bayfield, Brown (3), Calumet (3), Clark, Columbia (2), Dane (27), Dodge (6), Iron (3), Jefferson (2), Juneau, Kenosha (6), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon (2), Milwaukee (37), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee (2), Racine (3), Rock, Sheboygan (3), St. Croix, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha (5) and Wood counties.

Wisconsin is averaging 60 deaths a day over the past week (that rolling average was 51 a day ago). The death rate jumped to 0.99% from 0.96% as new coronavirus cases stayed below 2,500. The death rate has been below 1.0% since October 9.

All 72 counties reported at least two new cases -- and as many as 402 -- on Tuesday.

The state says 2,403 people tested positive for the coronavirus out of 6,852 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. That’s a 35.07% positivity rate, the highest in a week, but the 7-day average for the positivity rate continued falling and is at 29.28%. Health experts want a positivity rate closer to 5% to consider the virus getting under control.

Looking at results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the DHS reports 14,819 tests completed Monday, including 1,268 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate moved up slightly to 9.1% from 9.0%. These numbers are very preliminary and include negative tests that are undergoing further review. They take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

A total 461,015 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since its appearance in the state February 5. According to the DHS, 421,506 of them are considered recovered (91.5%), and 34,862 cases are still active (7.6%). A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

State updates

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. Click here for more information.

Monday, Gov. Evers said hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin are expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) issued a bulletin affirming that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at no cost for all Wisconsin residents. All health insurers will be prohibited from applying cost sharing for the vaccine or for any costs associated with administration of the vaccine, and anyone without health insurance will also be able to get vaccinated without an out-of-pocket costs.

Hospitalizations declined

Forty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest since 47 were hospitalized on September 28. A total 20,168 people have now been hospitalized at some time for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. An average 120 people are being hospitalized each day, based on the 7-day average that’s also been declining for a week.

As of Monday’s Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report, there were 1,308 people hospitalized for COVID-19 with 272 people in intensive care.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14.

Hospital readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 225 ICU beds (15.3%) and 18.5% (2,071) of all the beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

COVID CASE COUNT:

Ashland – 960 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,292 cases (+34) (54 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 940 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,666 cases (+20) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,668 cases (+9) (47 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 3,327 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,857 cases (+31) (70 deaths)

Jackson - 2,244 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,608 cases (+32) (53 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,274 cases (+18) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 612 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,793 cases (+21) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,873 cases (+17) (22 deaths)

Rusk - 1,067 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,143 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,283 cases (+40) (27 deaths) (+2)

Taylor - 1,534 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,858 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,419 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Washburn – 972 cases (+13) (11 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 5,345 cases (+26) (38 deaths) (+1)

