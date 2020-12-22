Memorial Madrigals perform Christmas carols virtually this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Singing in groups has been recognized, by the CDC, as one of the most dangerous activities during the pandemic. For the Memorial Madrigals, skipping their holiday caroling wasn’t an option.

The Madrigals are Eau Claire Memorial High School’s expert level choir. They have been bringing holiday cheer to the area for nearly 60 years. In a normal year the group performs about three shows a day leading up to Christmas. In 2020 though, that’s not possible. Leaving senior Hazel Chaudoir uncertain about how they would share holiday cheer.

“Yeah that was a big concern for not just me but everyone in the choir we were all like what is this doing for us are we ever going to get to perform this for an audience is this ever going to get out there,” said Chaudoir.

That’s what motivated teacher, and former Madrigal, Aurora Krajnikconde, to make sure the group would still get to sing together… in a safe way.

“I made the decision that if the students were up for it we would do it virtually instead,” Krajnikconde.

Rehearsals were held remotely, which Chaudior admits was a challenge.

“You’re singing songs that you’re used to singing with like thirteen other people and it’s all about listening to each other to find the right volume and the right harmony.”

The choir will also miss seeing the smiles they bring to others with their music.

“There’s just something about having a live audience clapping for you for something you have worked so hard on,” Chaudior says.

Still, when it all comes together, it’s not too different after all.

“They can feel good about sharing the joy of music that way and we hope to be able to perform together in the spring,” Krajnikconde said.

The Madrigals want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy their holiday performance this year.

You can hear a few of their by contacting Krajnikconde at akrajnikconde@ecasd.us

