Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2021 dates

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has announced their 2021 dates and lineup.

The fair is set to take place July 7-11, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.

2021 Main Stage lineup currently has Trace Adkins, Hairball, LANCO and Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult. Organizers say the 2020 advance tickets will be good for 2021.

For more information, click here.

