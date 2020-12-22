Advertisement

Northstar Middle School staff and students raise money for school district homeless program

Eau Claire schools logo
Eau Claire schools logo(weau)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the past month, an Eau Claire middle school has been raising funds to help the district’s homeless program.

Northstar Middle School staff and students raised just over $1,700 in their annual ‘Seasons of Giving’ campaign.

The Northstar community donated funds to benefit the Eau Claire School District’s Homeless Program.

Some of the funds were raised through a donut and donation morning drop off where families were treated to a drive up donut and had an opportunity to make a donation.

Northstar Middle School Seventh Grader Kayleigh Foster helped with the donut drive and said it’s a small thing she can do for the homeless.

“I’m at least doing a good thing. I’ll stand in the cold all day to raise money for the homeless.”

The middle school also raised money through gift cards which were redeemable at local gas stations and grocery stores.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
The bill would provide $600 checks to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Households...
Eau Claire residents react to COVID-19 stimulus proposal
Thomas Johnson
Whitehall man charged with 9th OWI
Wisconsin to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The federal government is giving employers around the country the green light to require...
To require COVID-19 vaccines? Local health officials weigh-in
Kyle's Christmas Trees Gives Away Remaining Trees
Kyle's Christmas Trees Gives Away Remaining Trees
Christmas giveaway
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office teams up with organizations to give back this holiday season
Free Christmas trees
Area tree farm spreads Christmas cheer by giving away trees