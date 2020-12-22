Northstar Middle School staff and students raise money for school district homeless program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the past month, an Eau Claire middle school has been raising funds to help the district’s homeless program.

Northstar Middle School staff and students raised just over $1,700 in their annual ‘Seasons of Giving’ campaign.

The Northstar community donated funds to benefit the Eau Claire School District’s Homeless Program.

Some of the funds were raised through a donut and donation morning drop off where families were treated to a drive up donut and had an opportunity to make a donation.

Northstar Middle School Seventh Grader Kayleigh Foster helped with the donut drive and said it’s a small thing she can do for the homeless.

“I’m at least doing a good thing. I’ll stand in the cold all day to raise money for the homeless.”

The middle school also raised money through gift cards which were redeemable at local gas stations and grocery stores.

