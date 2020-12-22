Advertisement

Regis students purchase care packages for local frontline workers

Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and staff at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in the Eau Claire Regis Catholic School System are taking money they raised and using it to support local health care workers.

The school raised more than $1,000 and put that money towards 25 individual and three large “self-care” baskets.

The baskets are designed to give a little boost for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each basket has items picked by the students, including water, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and self-care face masks.

“It’s something that we do as a Catholic school service. It’s really something that we try to instill within our students, but particularly right now, it’s so important for us to be reaching out to our community. There’s so many people who feel isolated and stressed because of the pandemic. So it’s really important for us to make sure that were telling all of those people how much we care and appreciate about them,” said Immaculate Conception Elementary Principal Kayla Bahnub.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

Latest News

Nathan Miller, UWEC Physics and Astronomy professor gears up for Dec. 21 'Great Conjunction.'
The Winter Solstice ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure
EMS GRANT
EMS GRANT
LIVE- 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'
LIVE - 'GREAT CONJUNCTION'
Altoona Fire Department on Spooner Ave.
Altoona Fire Department to hire two new full-time Firefighter/EMS staff