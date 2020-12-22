Regis students purchase care packages for local frontline workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and staff at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in the Eau Claire Regis Catholic School System are taking money they raised and using it to support local health care workers.

The school raised more than $1,000 and put that money towards 25 individual and three large “self-care” baskets.

The baskets are designed to give a little boost for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each basket has items picked by the students, including water, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and self-care face masks.

“It’s something that we do as a Catholic school service. It’s really something that we try to instill within our students, but particularly right now, it’s so important for us to be reaching out to our community. There’s so many people who feel isolated and stressed because of the pandemic. So it’s really important for us to make sure that were telling all of those people how much we care and appreciate about them,” said Immaculate Conception Elementary Principal Kayla Bahnub.

