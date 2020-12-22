SportScene 13 for Monday, December 21st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We start on the ice as Chippewa Falls hosts Hayward. In boys basketball, a thriller between Neillsville and McDonell that goes down to the last shot and Immanuel takes on Lincoln. In girls hoops, Regis takes on Thorp. Plus, Osseo-Fairchilds Brice Shimon signs to play his college football at UW-Stevens Point.
|Boys Basketball
|Girls Basketball
|Boys Hockey
|New Auburn 54
Colfax 53
Colby 75
Spooner 51
Chippewa Falls 59
Menomonie 64
Fall Creek 58
Durand 59
Elk Mound 47
Elmwood/Plum City 49
Mondovi 78
Gilmanton 66
Tomah 53
Medford 69
Alma Center Lincoln 25
Eau Claire Immanuel 52
Neillsville 50
Chippewa Falls McDonell 51
Barron 57
Ladysmith 50
Greenwood 57
Owen - Withee 42
Stanley - Boyd 64
Osseo - Fairchild 48
Altoona 63
Arcadia 50
|Thorp 31
Eau Claire Regis 62
Prairie Farm 59
Northwoods 38
Cashton 54
Independence 47
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Spring Valley 27
Northwestern 59
Bloomer 42
Blair-Taylor 66
Cochrane Fountain City 65
Final-OT
Whitehall 48
Port Edwards 37
|Hayward 3
Chippewa Falls 1
