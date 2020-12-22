Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, December 21st

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We start on the ice as Chippewa Falls hosts Hayward. In boys basketball, a thriller between Neillsville and McDonell that goes down to the last shot and Immanuel takes on Lincoln. In girls hoops, Regis takes on Thorp. Plus, Osseo-Fairchilds Brice Shimon signs to play his college football at UW-Stevens Point.

Boys Basketball Girls BasketballBoys Hockey
New Auburn 54
Colfax 53

Colby 75
Spooner 51


Chippewa Falls 59
Menomonie 64

Fall Creek 58
Durand 59

Elk Mound 47
Elmwood/Plum City 49


Mondovi 78
Gilmanton 66


Tomah 53
Medford 69


Alma Center Lincoln 25
Eau Claire Immanuel 52


Neillsville 50
Chippewa Falls McDonell 51

Barron 57
Ladysmith 50

Greenwood 57
Owen - Withee 42


Stanley - Boyd 64
Osseo - Fairchild 48

Altoona 63
Arcadia 50



Thorp 31
Eau Claire Regis 62

Prairie Farm 59
Northwoods 38

Cashton 54
Independence 47

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Spring Valley 27

Northwestern 59
Bloomer 42

Blair-Taylor 66
Cochrane Fountain City 65
Final-OT

Whitehall 48
Port Edwards 37
Hayward 3
Chippewa Falls 1

