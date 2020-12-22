SportScene 13 for Monday, December 21st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We start on the ice as Chippewa Falls hosts Hayward. In boys basketball, a thriller between Neillsville and McDonell that goes down to the last shot and Immanuel takes on Lincoln. In girls hoops, Regis takes on Thorp. Plus, Osseo-Fairchilds Brice Shimon signs to play his college football at UW-Stevens Point.

Boys Basketball Girls Basketball Boys Hockey New Auburn 54

Colfax 53



Colby 75

Spooner 51





Chippewa Falls 59

Menomonie 64



Fall Creek 58

Durand 59



Elk Mound 47

Elmwood/Plum City 49





Mondovi 78

Gilmanton 66





Tomah 53

Medford 69





Alma Center Lincoln 25

Eau Claire Immanuel 52





Neillsville 50

Chippewa Falls McDonell 51



Barron 57

Ladysmith 50



Greenwood 57

Owen - Withee 42





Stanley - Boyd 64

Osseo - Fairchild 48



Altoona 63

Arcadia 50







Thorp 31

Eau Claire Regis 62



Prairie Farm 59

Northwoods 38



Cashton 54

Independence 47



Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Spring Valley 27



Northwestern 59

Bloomer 42



Blair-Taylor 66

Cochrane Fountain City 65

Final-OT



Whitehall 48

Port Edwards 37

Hayward 3

Chippewa Falls 1

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.