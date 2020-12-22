The Winter Solstice ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Skywatchers are in for an end-of-the-year treat.

Popularly known as ‘the Christmas Star,’ planets Jupiter and Saturn are set to align tonight, visible to the naked eye in the evening sky.

“Your thumb is just about a degree, and Jupiter and Saturn in the sky are going to be a tenth of a degree, that is a tenth of your thumb apart in the sky, so it’ll really stand out if you go out and look for me,” says Nathan Miller, UW Eau Claire Physics and Astronomy professor.

The planets regularly appear to pass each other once every 20 years.

Tonight for the first time in nearly 800 years, this is the closest that Saturn and Jupiter have been aligned, in what is called the ‘Great Conjunction.’

Astronomers use the term ‘Great Conjunction’ to describe the meeting of Jupiter and Saturn.

Visible for about an hour after sunset, you’ll see the two planets appear as one bright object.

“Well tonight is the closest they’ll get, this will still be an interesting event for the next couple of weeks, so anytime if it clears up and you go out and look to the west, you’ll see the two objects, and by a couple nights from now it’ll be obvious they’re two separate objects to anybody who looks at it,” says Miller.

This extra-close Jupiter, Saturn conjunction won’t be matched again until March 2080.

“As an astronomer I’ve looked through the telescope and seen Saturn and its rings for years, and Jupiter and its little moons going around it for years, but to see them in the same eye piece field is just wild, it’s something I’ve never seen in my life and never will again so it’s a relatively unique event.”

