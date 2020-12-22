To require COVID-19 vaccines? Local health officials weigh-in

(WEAU) -To require COVID-19 vaccinations or not?

That is the question Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says her department has heavily debated.

“We did decide to highly recommend and encourage that people get the vaccine for COVID-19 in the health department, but we are not going to make it required,” Weideman.

From a public health stand point as someone who works directly within the community, Weideman finds it important to lead by example.

“If we’re saying that this is a vaccine that’s approved and that we are asking other people to take it, we also want to be promoting it and taking it ourselves,” Weideman says.

Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, says the jury’s still out on whether staffers there will be required to get the shot.

“Vaccines are a long standing public health success not just for COVID-19 but for all kinds of infectious diseases so we are amazingly fortunate that we have a tool in our toolbox now to really directly address COVID-19 spread in the community,” Giese says.

When doses become available, employers are entitled to require their workforce to be COVID-19 vaccinated according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

If employees wish to opt-out, they would have to sign a letter of declination.

“They have to name that they are choosing not to get vaccinated so that we’re clear that it’s important and their choice will make a difference and if and when we need to would exclude people from work, and we likely will that same approach,” Giese says.

Both health officials say it’s in the shared interest of both an employer and the employees to keep workers healthy and for an even greater need, to mitigate the spread.

“We do work with the public, and right now health departments look different than they did pre-pandemic many people are working virtual but as numbers decrease, people will start going back to work in a face-to-face model and to protect the community it’s especially important to take the vaccine especially people who work with the community,” Weideman says.

