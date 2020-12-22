Advertisement

To require COVID-19 vaccines? Local health officials weigh-in

With two approved COVID-19 vaccines in circulation, employers will soon have to consider whether to require staffers to get vaccinated.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEAU) -To require COVID-19 vaccinations or not?

That is the question Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says her department has heavily debated.

“We did decide to highly recommend and encourage that people get the vaccine for COVID-19 in the health department, but we are not going to make it required,” Weideman.

From a public health stand point as someone who works directly within the community, Weideman finds it important to lead by example.

“If we’re saying that this is a vaccine that’s approved and that we are asking other people to take it, we also want to be promoting it and taking it ourselves,” Weideman says.

Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, says the jury’s still out on whether staffers there will be required to get the shot.

“Vaccines are a long standing public health success not just for COVID-19 but for all kinds of infectious diseases so we are amazingly fortunate that we have a tool in our toolbox now to really directly address COVID-19 spread in the community,” Giese says.

When doses become available, employers are entitled to require their workforce to be COVID-19 vaccinated according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

If employees wish to opt-out, they would have to sign a letter of declination.

“They have to name that they are choosing not to get vaccinated so that we’re clear that it’s important and their choice will make a difference and if and when we need to would exclude people from work, and we likely will that same approach,” Giese says.

Both health officials say it’s in the shared interest of both an employer and the employees to keep workers healthy and for an even greater need, to mitigate the spread.

“We do work with the public, and right now health departments look different than they did pre-pandemic many people are working virtual but as numbers decrease, people will start going back to work in a face-to-face model and to protect the community it’s especially important to take the vaccine especially people who work with the community,” Weideman says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Wisconsin to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests
The bill would provide $600 checks to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Households...
Eau Claire residents react to COVID-19 stimulus proposal
Thomas Johnson
Whitehall man charged with 9th OWI

Latest News

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
Trump says he will not sign COVID relief bill unless Americans get $2,000 stimulus checks
Behavioral health providers with Mayo Clinic move four blocks south into the Professional Arts...
Mayo Clinic transitions La Crosse behavioral services to new building
Area Bus Driver Retires After 44 Years on the Job
Area Bus Driver Retires After 44 Years on the Job
Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office Holds Drive-Thru Christmas Gift Giveaway
Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office Holds Drive-Thru Christmas Gift Giveaway
Memorial Madrigals Go Virtual
Memorial Madrigals Go Virtual