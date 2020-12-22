Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office teams up with organizations to give back this holiday season

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with three organizations to offer a Christmas gift giveaway.

The sheriff’s office teamed up with Jake’s Diapers: Jake’s Network of Hope, The Gilbert Foundation and the Wisconsin Association of Campground Own to help families in the community who may be in the need.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the traditional “Christmas is for Kids” event but this drive thru event that took place at the old Whitehall High School helped those who were in need this holiday season.

