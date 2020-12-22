Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Home for the Holidays Edition

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each week, I (Danielle Wagner) highlight adoptable pets in the area in Wagner Tails. Instead of featuring adoptable pets this week, it’s a special Home for the Holidays - Wagner Tails Edition with a look at just some of the pets previously featured, now in their new homes.

I want to thank the rescues and the shelters I work with for sending me the pet videos each week.

Wagner Tails will be back in 2021 to help create more happy tails! Tune in each Thursday to WEAU 13 News at Noon and 4 p.m. to see adoptable pets.

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from the Wagner Pack (me and my five rescue dogs) as we look forward to what will hopefully be a furry and bright new year!

