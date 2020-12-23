Local school bus driver retires after 44 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than four decades on the job, Shelly Theiste received a fitting send-off into retirement.

The Student Transit bus driver was surprised outside Meadowview Elementary School in Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon.

Theiste has driven more than three million miles during her 44 years on the job. In retirement, she’s planning to kick back with her husband and do a little traveling.

“I actually have some of my kids who are adults with kids of their own now, and I’m friends with them. It’s so wonderful just to see them grow up, and how they change. It’s just been a blast. I had to tear up a little bit and it’s been an emotional day but, you know, they’re great kids. The love and the support I get - not only from the kids in the family, but also from the parents of the children that I drive for. They put their trust in me when they put their put their kids on that bus and thank you,” said Shelly Theiste.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.