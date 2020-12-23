Chippewa Falls woman warns of phone scams where callers claim to be cable providers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Linda Reed of Chippewa Falls loves to give back during the holidays. She told WEAU,

“At my age and with the coronavirus around there’s no way to do anything so I guess I’m looking at community service.”

Reed’s community service looks a little different this year. She’s warning people after experiencing a close call, with a phone scam.

“If something is free like that it’s usually too good to be true.”

Reed says she receives telemarketing calls to her landline, more than often. This time, the caller told Reed that they were from Spectrum.

“We thought they were legitimate. They had our information there, they knew we had just made a payment, they knew the exact amount of our bill,” said Reed.

Then, the caller offered her a deal. They said she would be able to save fifty dollars per month on their cable bill by upgrading their service.

“well naturally that sounded awful good”

All they needed to do was put down a deposit.

“Once they start asking for money that sets an alarm off,” Reed said.

While these callers can claim they are from various companies, on Spectrum’s website they have a list of things their employees will never ask for over the phone. It includes asking for payment to qualify for a promotion. They also recommend asking the person on the other end of the line to verify your account number.

Reed avoided this scam, by recognizing the signs, and simply hanging up the phone.

In a statement, Spectrum pointed out that it isn’t the only company targeted by scammers.

After we left, Linda called the newsroom to say she got another suspicious call, this time from someone claiming to be from Dish Network.

