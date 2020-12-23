City and County of Eau Claire to consider mask mandate if state mandate ends

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County announced Wednesday that they would consider taking action to mandate masks in the community if the state mask mandate is overturned.

In a release, it says the Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering the legality of the Governors’ emergency declaration. If this emergency declaration ends, the city and county would considering having ordinances related to mask wearing.

They also added, “masks have been a proven methodology for limiting the spread of the virus; and experts are citing the need for continued vigilance as we begin the distribution of a vaccine,”

The considering would start in January of 2021 but would only take effect if the current state mask order is overturned or if it is not renewed.

EC potential community-wide mask ordinance (WEAU)

