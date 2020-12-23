Advertisement

Dramatic changes coming; accumulating snow, colder air and blustery winds arrive later Wednesday

(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter may have “officially” arrived on Monday, but we typically see wintry weather make a few appearances earlier in the month, however this year has been mostly dry and mild. Changes are coming however, and they will be quite dramatic as a strong storm system arrives on Wednesday. The low will track through Minnesota and into Wisconsin through the day Wednesday, at first bringing breezy, mild winds from the south and some rain showers, before shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Temperatures will then start to dive while winds increase and turn gusty. As this happens a transition to snow will occur and travel conditions are likely to deteriorate rather quickly.

The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather alerts for the area, with the greatest impacts and highest snow accumulations likely north and west of Eau Claire.

(WEAU)

Much of the day will see temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s but the dramatic drop will start to escalate by late afternoon and we will be dropping through the 20′s and teens leading up to midnight.

(WEAU)

Drizzle and occasional rain showers will be found throughout the morning and into the afternoon but once temperatures drop down into the mid 30′s a transition to snow will occur, with snow continuing through the evening and first half of the night. Much of what falls will be light to moderate in the Chippewa Valley, with the heaviest snow over Northwest Wisconsin.

(WEAU)

As the storm tracks to the northeast, winds will pick up 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. This will lead to blowing snow and low visibilities at times, creating difficult driving conditions, on top of any accumulating snow and icy roadways. Conditions should gradually improve after midnight as any snow begins to exit but winds will remain blustery and by early Thursday morning we will see widespread single digit temperatures. In the end, the heaviest snowfall is expected over Northwest Wisconsin, where several inches is now looking likely. In the Eau Claire area 1-3″ can be expected. This will initially be a wet snow, but a transition to a lighter, powdery snow will occur as temperatures quickly drop well below freezing.

(WEAU)

For those hoping for a white Christmas, it’s now looking like a sure bet for at least some of Western Wisconsin as very cold air will be around Thursday and Christmas Day.

