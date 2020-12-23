Advertisement

Drive-thru holiday party for Chippewa County foster families

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa and a few of his elves stopped in Chippewa Falls Tuesday night to help celebrate the holidays for local foster families.

The event was held in the parking lot of the Chippewa County Courthouse. This is the 22nd year for the event. Normally, the Chippewa County Department of Human Services holds an in-person party for around 60 families. COVID-19 changed those plans. The community stepped up with donations to help buy presents for local foster kids.

“It’s very sad, but we’ve had a lot of people come to the drive-up and it’s been really nice to connect and see everyone. I think it’s really important to us to support our foster families, especially during COVID. Things been tough, so it’s really awesome that we get to still do something for them,” said Abby Smasal with Chippewa County Human Services.

