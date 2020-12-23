Eau Claire wanted in connection to body found in 2018

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is wanted in connection with a death investigation from 2018.

Court records show Roger Minck, 55, has been charged with hiding a corpse, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, burglary of a building or dwelling and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The criminal complaint says the basis for the complaint is a Nov. 6, 2018 case in which the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report in the town of Gilmanton for Toby Cleasby.

During the investigation, officials found a man’s body inside Minck’s home on Dec. 6, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was later identified as Cleasby.

The complaint also added that during the autopsy, a substance appearing to be heroin fell out of Cleasby’s pocket. The autopsy revealed Cleasby died of a mixed drug toxicity/overdose.

Minck was reported to have given Cleasby 10 oxycodone pills during the week prior to his disappearance, according to detectives.

In December 2018, investigators spoke to Minck who was in the Eau Claire County Jail after having been arrested on Nov. 2, 2018. Minck told law enforcement that he had turned over his house key and wallet to someone and advised that there shouldn’t have been anyone inside his home. The person Minck says he gave his keys to came back to tell law enforcement that she had seen Cleasby on the day he had gone missing. She also denied having the keys.

An arrest warrant for Mick was issued on Dec. 23, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.