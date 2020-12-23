Getting your home ready for winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With a mild winter so far in western Wisconsin, you may not have put much thought into getting your home ready for the cold.

With temperatures dipping into the negatives, now is the time, if you haven’t already, to make sure your home is prepared for winter.

“We’re going to get below zero, we’re in Wisconsin,” says Hurlburt Heating and Plumbing Senior Service Advisor Andrew Evanoff. “Make sure you’re checking and still changing your furnace filter, you might have noticed you haven’t had to change it as much just with the more mild weather.”

Along with changing those furnace filters, Evanoff says to make sure your outside water sources are turned off.

“If you have a hose bib out there, If you have a shut off make sure you shut that off.,” he says. “If you have a hose connected yet, make sure you remove that hose because that could cause that outdoor faucet to freeze, crack and then that can create a mess inside the house which no one wants.”

It is also important to make sure your inside water pipes are well insulated to prevent them from breaking.

“Temperature falls in the house a lot quicker and if it’s not insulated properly along the edges of your home, it can cause that water to freeze,” Evanoff says.

He also says one of the biggest concerns in the winter is carbon monoxide buildup.

“If those vent pipes freeze and you have an older furnace, and it doesn’t shut off the furnace, that carbon monoxide can backtrack into the house so that is a really big issue,” he says.

If you’re worried about what the next couple days of subzero temperatures will mean for your house, Evanoff says there are some quick things you can do to winterize.

“Carbon monoxide detectors throughout the house is what we really recommend to catch anything lingering when it starts small before it can become anything dangerous,” he says. “Get insulation, insulate any pipes you have had issues with in the past. Also, space heaters in areas of the house that may get colder than others just to ensure those pipes keep warm when it does get cold out.”

