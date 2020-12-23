Gundersen Health System gives first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to employees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse gave its first Pfizer COVID vaccines to employees on Tuesday.

Five Gundersen employees were chosen to receive the vaccine first because they’re at higher risk while caring for COVID-19 patients.

The employees say they’re humbled to be given some of the first vaccines.

“It gives me so much hope not only for my co-workers...but also for the community to move forward with the pandemic and hopefully return to some sort of normalcy, whatever that looks like for 2021,” said Holly Bechtum, Gundersen Lead Respiratory Systems Therapist.

While vaccines may not be available to the general public for several months, Gundersen patients can use the MyChart app to schedule an appointment once the vaccines are available.

Gundersen also anticipates getting the Moderna vaccine for frontline workers in the near future.

