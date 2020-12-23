Advertisement

Mayo Clinic doctor says elderly should get COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mayo Clinic Health System doctor who specializes in treating the elderly said people in that age group get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ying Ying (Christina) Chen, a geriatrician, said she’s had many questions about whether the vaccine is safe for her patients.

She said she treats it no different than any other vaccine she recommends for them.

“Whether it’s the pneumonia shot or a shingles shot or flu, this is another vaccine that is meant to help protect them against, you know, a very devastating virus,” Chen said.

She was speaking during a broader talk on helping the elderly get through the pandemic.

Chen also said it’s important the elderly find ways to stay connected with family and friends during the pandemic.

She added it’s important they don’t delay important medical treatment during the pandemic.

