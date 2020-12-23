Advertisement

Mayo Clinic transitions La Crosse behavioral services to new building

Behavioral health providers with Mayo Clinic move four blocks south into the Professional Arts...
Behavioral health providers with Mayo Clinic move four blocks south into the Professional Arts Building on South 10th Street.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse plans to move its behavioral health services to a new building to better serve the community.

Currently patients are seen at the Franciscan Professional Building.

That changes next week when providers move four blocks south into Mayo’s Professional Arts Building on South 10th Street.

Department chair Dr. Chelsea Ale says even though it’s a smaller space, the new location has some advantages.

“I think we’re hoping that this move moves us towards destigmatizing mental health treatment,” said Dr. Ale. “It should also make it easier for folks to run to the hospital for labs or use the other medical practice services right within our care as well.”

Patients will be able to schedule in-person and virtual appointments for the new location beginning on Monday.

