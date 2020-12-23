Advertisement

North High School staff hand out free Christmas meals Tuesday

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cars lined the parking lot of North High School Tuesday afternoon but it wasn’t full of parents picking up their kids. People were picking up food for Christmas. North staff members were handing out free Christmas meals to people in need.

Staff decided to give away meals in place of another Christmas tradition canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The staff at North High School has a potluck and we share community and food and friendship. And we couldn’t do that this year so we decided it would be great to share all those things with the community,” North math teacher Marjorie Craemer said.

Teachers used the money they normally spend on the potluck to buy food from Red Coal BBQ at a discount. They bought 260 meals. The restaurant’s owner, Brian Moskiewicz, said he was to help out however he could.

“I remember when I was a kid, you know, my mom struggling, you know, life wasn’t perfect. I’m in a position now that I can help out a little bit and I do what I can,” he said.

North special education teacher Caitlyn Mohr said it was an incredible experience and knows people appreciated the hard work.

“They were really grateful, thanking us, some even brought tips,” she said. “They wanted to tip us and we said, ‘No, go give it to, you know, somewhere else that needs them.’”

The food giveaway was only publicized to North High School families so most recipients were part of the North Community.

“We only get to see our students two days a week so building those relationships with our students has been pretty difficult but, you know, providing just one more way to reach out to our students and our families this year. You know, it’s been really nice to have that one more way to do that,” Mohr said.

As many Chippewa Valley families struggle, Craemer and other teachers feel proud giving back.

“It feels really good to be part of a small good thing in this environment,” Craemer said.

