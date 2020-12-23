Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 22nd

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy night of prep action, including a battle of two of the best in Big Rivers hockey as Chippewa Falls faces Hudson. Plus, plenty prep boys and girls basketball highlights as well!

Boys BasketballGirls BasketballBoys Hockey
Eau Claire North 70
Hudson 75 F/OT

River Falls 41
Eau Claire Memorial 51

Cameron 60
Unity 42

Colfax 63
Elm/Plum City 48

Ellsworth 46
Menomonie 55

Mondovi 55
Blair-Taylor 77

Lake Holcombe 83
Frederic 80 F/OT

McDonell 63
Eau Claire Immanuel 59 F/OT

Rib Lake 31
Athens 54

Alma/Pepin 52
Gilmanton 55		Regis 67
Osseo-Fairchild 72

Loyal 58
Spencer 42

Hudson 59
Eau Claire North 43

Cadott 63
Thorp 26

Pepin/Alma 23
Boyceville 41

Whitehall 48
Gilmanton 33

Augusta 41
Eleva-Strum 56

Stanley-Boyd 58
Flambeau 34

McDonell 57
Altoona 40

Medford 51
Rice Lake 49		Hudson 4
Chippewa Falls 3 F/OT

Eau Claire North 9
River Falls 0

RAM 5
Ashland 4 F/OT

New Richmond 0
Rice Lake 3

