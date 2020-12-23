SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 22nd
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy night of prep action, including a battle of two of the best in Big Rivers hockey as Chippewa Falls faces Hudson. Plus, plenty prep boys and girls basketball highlights as well!
|Boys Basketball
|Girls Basketball
|Boys Hockey
|Eau Claire North 70
Hudson 75 F/OT
River Falls 41
Eau Claire Memorial 51
Cameron 60
Unity 42
Colfax 63
Elm/Plum City 48
Ellsworth 46
Menomonie 55
Mondovi 55
Blair-Taylor 77
Lake Holcombe 83
Frederic 80 F/OT
McDonell 63
Eau Claire Immanuel 59 F/OT
Rib Lake 31
Athens 54
Alma/Pepin 52
Gilmanton 55
|Regis 67
Osseo-Fairchild 72
Loyal 58
Spencer 42
Hudson 59
Eau Claire North 43
Cadott 63
Thorp 26
Pepin/Alma 23
Boyceville 41
Whitehall 48
Gilmanton 33
Augusta 41
Eleva-Strum 56
Stanley-Boyd 58
Flambeau 34
McDonell 57
Altoona 40
Medford 51
Rice Lake 49
|Hudson 4
Chippewa Falls 3 F/OT
Eau Claire North 9
River Falls 0
RAM 5
Ashland 4 F/OT
New Richmond 0
Rice Lake 3
