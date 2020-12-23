SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy night of prep action, including a battle of two of the best in Big Rivers hockey as Chippewa Falls faces Hudson. Plus, plenty prep boys and girls basketball highlights as well!

Boys Basketball Girls Basketball Boys Hockey Eau Claire North 70

Hudson 75 F/OT



River Falls 41

Eau Claire Memorial 51



Cameron 60

Unity 42



Colfax 63

Elm/Plum City 48



Ellsworth 46

Menomonie 55



Mondovi 55

Blair-Taylor 77



Lake Holcombe 83

Frederic 80 F/OT



McDonell 63

Eau Claire Immanuel 59 F/OT



Rib Lake 31

Athens 54



Alma/Pepin 52

Gilmanton 55 Regis 67

Osseo-Fairchild 72



Loyal 58

Spencer 42



Hudson 59

Eau Claire North 43



Cadott 63

Thorp 26



Pepin/Alma 23

Boyceville 41



Whitehall 48

Gilmanton 33



Augusta 41

Eleva-Strum 56



Stanley-Boyd 58

Flambeau 34



McDonell 57

Altoona 40



Medford 51

Rice Lake 49 Hudson 4

Chippewa Falls 3 F/OT



Eau Claire North 9

River Falls 0



RAM 5

Ashland 4 F/OT



New Richmond 0

Rice Lake 3

