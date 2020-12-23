Advertisement

State Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 restrictions challenge

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has turned away a challenge of Dane County’s ban of indoor gatherings in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a 4-3 vote Tuesday, the high court rejected the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s request that it bypass lower courts and take up its case.

The county has since relaxed restrictions on all private gatherings indoors, including sports activities and those in private homes.

In his majority opinion, Justice Brian Hagedorn emphasized the Supreme Court isn’t designed to take up cases in the first instance, a job meant for circuit courts.

The lawsuit contended the county and the city of Madison unlawfully handed over their lawmaking authority to the city-county health department.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Wisconsin to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2021 dates
The bill would provide $600 checks to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Households...
Eau Claire residents react to COVID-19 stimulus proposal
Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment

Latest News

The closet for the Eau Claire Area School District is available for all students in the...
ECASD needs help to keep kids warm
winter weather alert
Dramatic changes coming; accumulating snow, colder air and blustery winds arrive later today
Coat Drive
ECASD Needs Help To Keep Kids Warm (12/23/20)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
Wisconsin Farmers Union to host series of rural coffee chats