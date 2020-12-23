Advertisement

Thousands of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as many people are preparing to celebrate the holidays.

In today’s report, 2,579 new infections are reported for a total of 463,594 positive cases.

DHS is reporting 69 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday putting the state’s death toll at 4,614. According to DHS, 164 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Eau Claire County is reporting one new death along with 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the death toll to 71 and the case count to 8,908. 364 cases are considered active.

Chippewa County reports 24 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 5,690.

On Wednesday Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced testing will be expanded for staff and residents in assisted living facilities. The new program allows community-based residential facilities and adult family homes to opt-in for routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

This announcement comes after Governor Evers announced at-home COVID-19 test kits would be made available to all state residents.

