West Salem school staff deliver gifts to students

This hasn’t been a normal school year for the School District of West Salem, and something was missing with Christmas right around the corner.

“Every one our buildings do something special for the kids,” said Ryan Rieber, School District of La Crosse Superintendent. “We thought, OK you know what? We’re missing them. What can we do as a district to reach out?”

Wednesday morning, the elementary school parking lot was bustling, as school staff loaded buses with gifts, then went door-to-door giving a little Christmas cheer.

Even Santa Claus got into the gift-giving fun a couple days ahead of Christmas.

“I actually lined up the bus drivers,” said Claus. “With the help of my elves, we’ve provided routes and dug in deeply to be able to accommodate all the students that come to this district. The kids have struggled throughout the year as we all have.”

With COVID-19 still in place, social distancing measures are in place--6 staff members assigned to each bus and masks in use, and the time spent at each house is short.

“When we get to the stops, it’s more or less just a ding-dong-dash type of thing,” Claus said.

Each student received a Panthers water bottle, a candy cane and a Christmas card. It’s a welcome surprise for each of the kids.

“I’m just happy to get out of the classroom, we’ve been doing virtual learning for a long time,” said Jason Holter, a West Salem High School teacher. “The difficulty of virtual learning is it kinda feels like the same thing every day so this is just a great opportunity to be with co-workers to do something fun.”

After two months in virtual learning, staff say they enjoy the opportunity seeing kids before coming back to in-person learning in the new year.

“A lot of us in the district have kids in the district too—and we’re able to see first-hand the effect that online education’s had on our kids,” said Rieber. “We miss our kids, we’re excited to have them back at the start of the new year on January 4th, and this is just a way to reach out to all our students and let them know we care about them. There’s no better time than the holidays to think about kids.”

