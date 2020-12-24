Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter weather alert
Snow winds down overnight as wind and cold take weather headlines Thursday
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Eau Claire man wanted in connection to body found in 2018
Coronavirus
Thousands of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
face mask
City and County of Eau Claire to consider mask mandate if state mandate ends

Latest News

The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued
Grandparents and their 4-year-old granddaughter were found safe after they went missing in the...
4-year-old, grandparents found safe after Christmas tree trip gone wrong