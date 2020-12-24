Advertisement

Beasley, Towns lead T-wolves rally past Pistons 111-101

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota’s rally to beat Detroit 111-101. This was the season opener for both teams. D’Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards added 15 points in his debut, and the Wolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter. Josh Jackson and Derrick Rose provided plenty of production off the bench, but the Pistons sputtered down the stretch. The Timberwolves cranked up their defense and outscored them 31-16 in the fourth quarter.

12/23/2020 9:51:01 PM (GMT -6:00)

