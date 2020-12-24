Advertisement

Christmas Eve community singing in Eau Claire

On the radio, 98.1 Greatest Hits will play “Silent Night” and then “We Wish You a Merry...
On the radio, 98.1 Greatest Hits will play “Silent Night” and then “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and they are asking you to sing along, light a candle and stand right outside of your front door.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Singing by candle light on Christmas eve is a long time tradition in many churches. It may not be happening in many congregations this Christmas, but Eau Claire has a new idea to keep the tradition alive.

It just started with one church and now has turned into a community effort to bring us all together and singing this Christmas Eve. At First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, there will not be a traditional service on Christmas Eve, instead a zoom worship at 5:30 p.m. and then at 10 p.m. they are asking the entire community to come together through a song.

On the radio, 98.1 Greatest Hits will play “Silent Night” and then “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and they are asking you to sing along, light a candle and stand right outside of your front door.

“There are so many things that we are divided about in the county and in the community too and at least for people who celebrate Christmas here is a way that we can come together and do something all at the same time and it would just be so wonderful to hear everybody singing,” said Kathy Walker the minister at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire.

Kathy noticed a neighborhood in a different state was doing something similar and wanted to open it up to the entire Chippewa valley to join in. If you want to take part, turn on 98.1 Greatest Hit at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, light a candle and bundle up outside with your family to sing along.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter weather alert
Snow winds down overnight as wind and cold take weather headlines Thursday
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Eau Claire man wanted in connection to body found in 2018
Coronavirus
Thousands of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin
face mask
City and County of Eau Claire to consider mask mandate if state mandate ends
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned

Latest News

Ethanol industry loses $4 billion due to the pandemic
winter weather alert
Snow winds down overnight as wind and cold take weather headlines Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Tatum hits big 3 to help Celtics beat Giannis, Bucks 122-121
Xcel Energy ramping up staffing as winter storm hits Wisconsin