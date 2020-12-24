Christmas Eve community singing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Singing by candle light on Christmas eve is a long time tradition in many churches. It may not be happening in many congregations this Christmas, but Eau Claire has a new idea to keep the tradition alive.

It just started with one church and now has turned into a community effort to bring us all together and singing this Christmas Eve. At First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, there will not be a traditional service on Christmas Eve, instead a zoom worship at 5:30 p.m. and then at 10 p.m. they are asking the entire community to come together through a song.

On the radio, 98.1 Greatest Hits will play “Silent Night” and then “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and they are asking you to sing along, light a candle and stand right outside of your front door.

“There are so many things that we are divided about in the county and in the community too and at least for people who celebrate Christmas here is a way that we can come together and do something all at the same time and it would just be so wonderful to hear everybody singing,” said Kathy Walker the minister at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire.

Kathy noticed a neighborhood in a different state was doing something similar and wanted to open it up to the entire Chippewa valley to join in. If you want to take part, turn on 98.1 Greatest Hit at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, light a candle and bundle up outside with your family to sing along.

