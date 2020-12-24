La Crosse drug bust estimated at a street value of $17,000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department conducted a drug bust on Dec. 21 that had an estimated street value of $17,000. Five individuals were taken into custody following the bust.

La Crosse Police say Michael Mitton was arrested. Otis East, Chong Vue, Bailey Hedum, Julia Hedum and Dustin Winchester were all taken into custody after a search warrant allowed officials to search a residence on 8th Street South in La Crosse.

Officials found 405.1 grams of meth, 145 grams of marijuana and $2,209 in cash.

Police added that if the meth was sold in individual doses, it would have an estimated street value of $17,000.

La Crosse drug bust (La Crosse Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.