New system to help trace the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin has added a new tool to its arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.

Called the Wisconsin Exposure Notification system, its goal is to help notify people when they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said it will help an overworked system.

“Contact tracing is something that is hard for our staff to keep up with when you have a lot of people test positive,” Boerner said. “They have a lot of contacts, and it’s hard to keep up with that contact tracing.”

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can choose to share this information anonymously on their phone.

It then sends a potential date of exposure to other users who may have come in contact with them in the last 14 days.

This type of technology has existed earlier in the pandemic, but Department of Health Services secretary designee Andrea Palm said they had concerns over privacy.

“I think those were important considerations that, when we looked at technologies earlier in the outbreak, we didn’t feel comfortable as it relates to privacy, and it’s a very different thing with this particular application,” Palm said.

Rather than tracking a phone with GPS, the system uses Bluetooth technology. Every few minutes, phones in the same area exchange a random sequence of numbers if they’ve activated this option.

The efficacy of the system though depends on participation.

“It’s the same as masking, it’s the same as social distancing, it’s the same as people staying home when they are sick: the more people that do it, the more successful it will be,” Boerner said.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department hopes many in the community will take advantage of this new effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about Wisconsin Exposure Notification. To watch a video about how the system works.

