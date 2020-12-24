Advertisement

Police raise awareness of holiday theft prevention

La Crosse PD says they want to keep people aware of potential risks of burglary even after opening those Christmas presents.
La Crosse PD says they want to keep people aware of potential risks of burglary even after opening those Christmas presents.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse Police say as many as ten families have had packages stolen before Christmas from either their front porch or from a vehicle.

This is part of an overall trend tied to the holidays, especially with many people avoiding the stores due to COVID-19.

One national research firm found close to half of people answering a survey going into last holiday season were worried about a package being stolen.

La Crosse PD says they want to keep people aware of potential risks of burglary even after opening those Christmas presents.

“Say an individual who notices a large flat-screen TV box or an expensive laptop box sitting by the curb could take that into consideration as they know you have those nice items in your home,” said Officer Dustin Darling.

Darling recommends breaking down your old boxes as much as possible before putting them in recycling.

