SportScene 13 Spotlight: Cardinals fly to state tournament

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In this special edition of the SportScene 13 Spotlight, we take a look at one of the biggest stories in local sports this past year, Chippewa Falls boys hockey earning their first trip to the state tournament since 1999.

(Original SportScene 13 Spotlight aired March 4th)

21-years ago the Chippewa Falls hockey team earned their way to the state tournament with a 2-1 win over Hudson in the sectional finals.

Fast forward to last Saturday’s sectional finals and once again a 2-1 win over Hudson has the Cardinals back to state.

Issac Lindstrom (Chippewa Falls Forward):

“It is just a surreal feeling, it felt so good. My dad went to state and he has been talking about that since I was a little kid, so once that buzzer rang it was just amazing.”

Bridger Fixmer (Chippewa Falls Goalie):

“Yesterday I woke up and thought to myself, wow I can’t believe we are going to go to state. That’s cool.It hasn’t been done since 1999, it’s been a really long time and it is just history.”

Head coach Scott Parker was on the bench in 1999 and his players are excited to get their coach a chance for state championship 21-years later.

Isaac Frenette (Chippewa Falls Forward):

“When I saw him after the game it was such a happy moment for me to see him so happy.”

Scott Parker (Chippewa Falls Head Coach)

“I always try to make it about the team and I really wondered if it would happen. I have been coaching a long time and this is why you do it. To get young men experience and get them successful. "

The Cardinals would meet Verona in the state semifinal, falling to the eventual state champions in a hard fought 1-0 overtime contest. While the Cardinals didn’t leave with a title, they did create lasting memories for those who were able to earn the trip to Madison.

