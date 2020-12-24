Advertisement

Tatum hits big 3 to help Celtics beat Giannis, Bucks 122-121

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and is called for an offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the teams’ season opener. Tatum scored 30 points and Jaylen Brown had 33 for Boston. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down. The inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. He made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.

