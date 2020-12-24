Advertisement

Tips on how to prevent pipes from freezing

By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With the first cold snap of winter, the City of La Crosse Utilities office is alerting residents to start taking extra measures to keep your pipes from freezing this holiday season.

La Crosse utility manager Bernie Lenz says the best thing to do is open your cabinet doors under sinks and let warm air from your house get right to your pipes to keep them from freezing in the first place.

If you plan to be gone for a long time, Lenz also recommends keeping a little bit of water running, he says just the heat from the water helps to keep pipes clear.

“Just using your faucet each day puts a flush of warm water through your pipes and helps with that freezing,” said Lenz. “If you know you’re not going to be using your water, if you’re going on an extended stay or vacation away from home, make sure you leave a little bit of water running.”

If your water isn’t working, you can shut it off right at your meter as you thaw your pipes to avoid a possible burst from a broken pipe.

If your pipe is broken, call a plumber right away.

