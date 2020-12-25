Advertisement

9-year-old creates giving tree for neighbors

Gizelle told her mother she was worried about people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has motivated nine-year-old Gizelle Jones of Lansing to start a giving tree for those struggling during this strenuous time.

“I would come home and I would see little bags on my tree in the front yard,” said Gizelle’s mother, Aleta Jones. “I stopped at my tree and there was cough drops on the tree.”

Gizelle told her mother she was worried about people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘I want to make people happy and I want them to feel loved,” Gizelle said.It’s for people who can’t afford medicine or cough drops.”

She was worried because of the virus that people would be coughing and not have medicine,” Aleta said.

Gizelle also included inspirational notes on the tree with messages that read the following, ‘you’re a good friend so don’t be a bully’, ‘your haters are your motivators’ and ‘be a good citizen’.

“[The reason I did this] was because if I was a person and I was sad I think I would like it,” Gizelle said.

Aleta told News 10 that her daughter has always been giving since she was a little girl.

“Since she was younger, we always volunteered, she always prays for everyone, to do well and just to be happy to be safe,” Aleta said.

“She’s in a world of her own in my opinion, she’s just (always) looking at the positive,” said Gizelle’s older brother, Savon Jones. “Sometimes she reminds me to be happy throughout the day, she lights up the day.”

