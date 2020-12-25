Despite being hurt by the pandemic, Green Bay restaurant donates meals to those in need on Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has hurt restaurants across the country as some struggle to keep their doors open and hold on to employees.

One restaurant chef in Green Bay is still finding a way to give back, despite cuts to his bottom line.

Christopher Mangless spent his Christmas Eve preparing meals he’s donating.

He owns Three Three Five, located along north Broadway, and temporarily converted it into a venue to feed those in need during the holiday season.

On Thanksgiving Day. he donated three hundred meals.

“With the help of generosity of our clients, our friends, [and] our regulars, we’ve been able to feed a good amount of meals in the last nine months that in a normal year we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Mangless said.

Action 2 News joined Mangless on Thursday as he personally delivered meals to homes.

“As crazy as 2020 has been for everyone in this town and in this world, it feels pretty good to be able to you know give back to those around you,” he said.

The stories people have shared with him have been tough to hear and it adds a personal touch to the pandemic’s impact on families.

“Homeless, great. Family in a nursing home, great. Somebody who is really stressed out and working too much, fine. Someone who works at a bar and hasn’t been making as much money, fine. We’re not here to judge,” Mangless said.

A combination of the pandemic and the Green Bay Packers not hosting fans has cut into his restaurant’s bottom line.

While it’s a hard time for most businesses, Mangless states it’s important to lend a helping hand.

