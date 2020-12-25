Advertisement

Eau Claire church hosts community singalong Thursday night

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First Presbyterian Church gave people a chance to sing by candle light this Christmas Eve.

Instead of doing it in church, people could do it on their front porches to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The church teamed up with 98.1 Greatest Hits to play “Silent Night” and then “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” at 10 p.m.

“Those people that wanted the opportunity to sing together out loud in a safe way, they have a way to do that. Hopefully you’ll hear other people in your neighborhood singing too so it might feel at least a little bit like what you usually do on Christmas Eve,” First Presbyterian minister Kathy Walker said.

She said she got the idea from seeing another community have porch singalongs during the pandemic.

The church also hosted Christmas Eve services via Zoom Thursday night. It also hosted a sing by candle light event for parishioners in the it’s parking lot at 8 p.m. Thursday.

