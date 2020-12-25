Advertisement

Five new deaths and 56 hospitalizations as WI DHS releases COVID-19 numbers Friday

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 1,506 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 36,471.

An additional 56 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,703.

The state also reported 5 new deaths on Friday putting the total number of deaths at 4,679.

92% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Friday’s report, 7,109 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 24 putting the total number at 4,366.

Chippewa County reports one new case. Its total is now at 5,728 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had no new cases. The total remains 3,389.

Eau Claire County has 25 more cases and one new death. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 9,000.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 41 with a new total of 9,776 confirmed COVID cases.

