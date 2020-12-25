No. 9 Badgers break East Lansing woes with 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State
Trice scores season-high 29 points as Badgers earn first win at Breslin Center since 2004.
Dec. 25, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 9 Badgers pulled off a Christmas miracle in college basketball by defeating No. 12 Michigan State in East Lansing.
Wisconsin was lead by D’Mitrik Trice’s 29 points has Wisconsin won in the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004, snapping a 10-game losing streak in Tom Izzo’s house.
Micah Potter had 11 points, Aleem Ford 13 and Brad Davison had 11 for the Badges 10th straight Big Ten win going back to last season.
