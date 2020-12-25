Advertisement

No. 9 Badgers break East Lansing woes with 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State

Trice scores season-high 29 points as Badgers earn first win at Breslin Center since 2004.
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 9 Badgers pulled off a Christmas miracle in college basketball by defeating No. 12 Michigan State in East Lansing.

Wisconsin was lead by D’Mitrik Trice’s 29 points has Wisconsin won in the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004, snapping a 10-game losing streak in Tom Izzo’s house.

Micah Potter had 11 points, Aleem Ford 13 and Brad Davison had 11 for the Badges 10th straight Big Ten win going back to last season.

