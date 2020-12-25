Pedestrian injured in chain reaction of crashes on Highway 53

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, an incident that resulted from a chain reaction of crashes Thursday morning.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple crashes and slide-ins on Highway 53 northbound near the Eau Claire County and Chippewa County line on Christmas Eve around 9:09 a.m.

According to the report, the first call involved a vehicle that had spun out and was partially blocking the right lane. A subsequent chain reaction of crashes and slide-ins occurred from people attempting to avoid the initial vehicle on the snow and ice covered roadway.

Deputies say a 27-year-old man was going too fast considering the road conditions, lost control and hit a 29-year-old man who was standing next to his car on the outside shoulder.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered serious injuries to his lower extremities but he is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says it believes there was at least one, and possibly more, vehicles involved that left the scene prior to law enforcement contact.

Anyone who was involved in the chain reaction of crashes and did not speak with law enforcement is asked to contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is leading deputies to remind people to take it slow and leave extra space between vehicles when roadways are hazardous, saying chain reaction events are caused by motorists following too closely and traveling too fast for the conditions.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.