Altoona law enforcement and firefighters making the most of working Christmas Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas may look notably different this year for many families, but for first responders, it’s business as usual.

Officer Tim Peterson with the Altoona Police Department is no stranger to working on Christmas Day.

“Going into this job you know you’re going to be working weird hours, long hours, holidays, weekends,” says Peterson.

Sharing a building with the Altoona Fire Department, means law enforcement doesn’t have to work the holidays alone.

“Actually it’s an interesting environment because the cops pick on us and we pick on them just equally as much,” laughs Capt. Chad Peterson, at Altoona Fire and Rescue.

Peterson welcomes the station’s comradery.

“They have a police dog, and they ask us where our fire cat is,” Peterson laughs.

Peterson says things at the station on Christmas have been uneventful, which in his line of work means good news.

He says working Christmas is no different than any other day of the year.

“It’s about giving back to the community in their time of need, you don’t want tragedy to happen but we’re here in case it does happen,” Peterson says.

Working closely with patients and the community amid a global pandemic, first responders have had to make sacrifices, the kind Firefighter/EMT Olivia Steindorf is making today.

“My family didn’t plan on getting together because of COVID, and I being exposed to COVID constantly at my job, didn’t want to potentially expose my family, so I thought it was a good idea to work,” Steindorf says.

Steindorf says working the holidays is rewarding while spending time with what she considers to be her second family.

“Although I won’t openly admit that,” Steindorf says.

Kaden Berg, fellow Firefighter/EMT would agree.

“It’s fun actually! Because they are like family,” Berg says about working holidays.

While most businesses are closed on holidays, Altoona Fire and Rescue and the police department are just a phone call away.

“We’re just happy to help people on their worst days if anything,” says Berg.

“It’s going to take away from your family time so you try to sneak that in when you can but it’s a very rewarding job but and there’s nothing that most of us would want to do--anything else that we’d want to do,” Peterson says.

