Friends hope to collect supplies for the homeless

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that cold winter temperatures have arrived, one Green Bay group is hoping to collect some supplies to make sure their neighbors have what they need to stay warm.

The group is made up of friends hoping to collect supplies for people who can’t get into homeless shelters because they don’t have identification.

They’re looking for things like jackets, fleece items, hats, gloves and blankets. They’ve also been donating other essential items such as water and snacks.

“We were trying to mainly help them because they live in the streets. It’s cold so they’re the ones that really need it, at least the ones that live in the shelter have somewhere to stay where its nice and warm, the people in the street have nothing and its always good to give back,” said volunteer Angel Quijas.

Group members say they decided to start helping out after meeting someone who was struggling to get an ID and couldn’t get into a shelter.

Drive organizers say they plan to sort out the donations from Friday’s event and deliver them to multiple shelters in the Green Bay area.

They add they plan to do another drive sometime around New Year’s in the downtown Green Bay area, but are still sorting out logistics.

