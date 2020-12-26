How to recycle your Christmas tree into soil that will help feed the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re into real trees or the fake trees, it’s about that time to take them down.

Earthbound Environmental Solutions Principal Owner Zacharious Pappas hopes less people decide to throw their Christmas trees in the trash this year. Pappas told WEAU,

“We believe that all living things deserve to serve a purpose in our community greater than maybe being a decoration in your home ... living things can serve purposes beyond their life cycle”

The company’s tree recycling program offers a curbside pick up service so anyone can participate. It costs $12 per tree, then what used to be in your living room with presents underneath, will give back to the community.

“Your Christmas tree might actually become soil that is donated to the Community Garden or a local organization that is combating food insecurity, or a number of any local really cool groups that are trying to make sure that people in the valley have enough food to eat on a regular basis,” said Pappas.

The service begins this week, and hundreds of recycled trees will be processed through a wood chipper and turned into mulch to be used for composting.

Along with being environmentally friendly, the business also offers meaningful opportunities by employing workers with disabilities.

“We believe in everyone so with the everyone program we believe people of all abilities or people who need a second chance deserve that opportunity to create meaningful experiences in the work community.”

More information on the Christmas tree recycling program or how to request pick up service for your tree is available here or by calling 715-952-5608.

