Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and is called for an offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Khris Middleton scored 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed past the Golden State Warriors 138-99 to win their first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.

Milwaukee’s only other Christmas Day home game came during the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968. The Bucks were on the road for Christmas the last two seasons.

