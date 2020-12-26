Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Khris Middleton scored 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed past the Golden State Warriors 138-99 to win their first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.

Milwaukee’s only other Christmas Day home game came during the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968. The Bucks were on the road for Christmas the last two seasons.

